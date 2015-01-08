FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oracle's Kurian promoted to president, will lead software
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Oracle's Kurian promoted to president, will lead software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp has promoted executive Thomas Kurian to the role of president, overseeing the tech company’s software development, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The elevation of Kurian comes almost four months after Larry Ellison, longtime chief executive officer of Oracle, took on the role of executive chairman, handing the CEO title to his lieutenants Safra Catz and Mark Hurd.

Forty-seven year old Kurian, who joined Oracle in 1996, was previously executive vice president in charge of product development. An Oracle spokeswoman declined comment. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; Writing by Bill Rigby; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.