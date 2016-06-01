FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle hit with whistleblower lawsuit over cloud accounting
#Market News
June 1, 2016 / 10:15 PM / a year ago

Oracle hit with whistleblower lawsuit over cloud accounting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp was sued on Wednesday by a former senior finance manager who claimed she was terminated in retaliation for complaining about improper accounting practices in its cloud services business.

The plaintiff, Svetlana Blackburn, said upper management tried to push her to "fit square data into round holes" to make Oracle Cloud Services' financial results look better. She said Oracle terminated her employment last October 15, within weeks after she began registering her objections.

Oracle was not immediately available for comment. Its shares fell about 3.4 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
