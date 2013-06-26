FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 26, 2013 / 9:11 PM / in 4 years

Oracle and NetSuite unveil cloud-computing alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 (Reuters) - Software companies Oracle and NetSuite announced an alliance to deliver cloud-based services to mid-size business customers, the third tie-up unveiled this week by Oracle as it pushes further into services delivered over the Internet.

The agreement will focus on software for enterprise resource planning and human resources and will be aimed at mid-size companies, Oracle and NetSuite said.

NetSuite, in which Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison is a major shareholder, makes web-based software for small and mid-size businesses to manage their networks and customer-relationship management tools.

The partnership with NetSuite follows Oracle agreements announced earlier this week with cloud-computing leader Salesforce.com and top software maker Microsoft .

