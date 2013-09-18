FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle's new software sales rise 4 percent in first quarter
September 18, 2013 / 8:07 PM / 4 years ago

Oracle's new software sales rise 4 percent in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp on Wednesday reported a 4 percent increase in new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions to $1.7 billion in its fiscal first quarter, in line with its own forecasts.

The world’s No. 3 software maker had forecast that new software sales and subscriptions would be unchanged or rise as much as 8 percent in the first quarter. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important indicator of future profit.

