Oracle's new software sales fell 1 percent in second quarter
December 18, 2013 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

Oracle's new software sales fell 1 percent in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp on Wednesday reported a 1 percent decrease in new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions in its fiscal second quarter.

The world’s No. 2 software maker had forecast that new software sales and subscriptions would be between down 4 percent and up 6 percent in its second quarter, which ended in November. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important indicator of future profit.

