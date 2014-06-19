FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle says new software sales flat in fourth quarter
June 19, 2014

Oracle says new software sales flat in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp on Thursday said new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions in its fiscal fourth quarter were unchanged from a year earlier.

The software maker had forecast that new software sales and subscriptions would range between flat and up 10 percent in its fourth quarter, which ended in May. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important indicator of future profit. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
