Oracle revenue up 3.5 pct on strong growth in cloud
December 17, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

Oracle revenue up 3.5 pct on strong growth in cloud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a 3.5 percent rise in total revenue, bolstered by a 45 percent jump in its fast-growing cloud services business.

The company’s net income slipped to $2.50 billion in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $2.55 billion. On a per share basis, profit was flat at 56 cents per share.

Total revenue rose to $9.6 billion from $9.3 billion. Revenue from its cloud and software businesses rose 4.8 percent and accounted for more than three-fourth of total revenue. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

