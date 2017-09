(Corrects headline to say revenue fell 5.4 pct, not 5.5 pct)

June 17 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp, a business software and database company, reported a 5.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income fell to $2.76 billion, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.65 billion, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $10.71 billion from $11.32 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)