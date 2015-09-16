FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle revenue falls on strong dollar, weak packaged software sales
September 16, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Oracle revenue falls on strong dollar, weak packaged software sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp’s quarterly sales fell a bigger-than-expected 1.7 percent, hurt by a strong dollar and as the rapid shift by customers to lower-margin cloud-based software failed to make up for waning sales of traditional packaged software.

The company’s revenue declined to $8.45 billion in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $8.60 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $8.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oracle’s net income fell to $1.75 billion, or 40 cents per share, from $2.18 billion, or 48 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

