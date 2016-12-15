FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oracle's Q2 revenue rises less than expected
December 15, 2016 / 9:10 PM / in 10 months

Oracle's Q2 revenue rises less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp reported a smaller-than-expected 0.8 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue as the business software maker’s sales from countries outside the United States were weighed down by a stronger dollar.

The company’s total adjusted revenue inched up to $9.07 billion in the second quarter ended Nov. 30 from about $9 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $9.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oracle’s net income fell to $2.03 billion, or 48 cents per share, from $2.20 billion, or 51 cents per share.

The company’s shares were down 2 percent in extended trading. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

