7 months ago
U.S. sues Oracle, alleges salary and hiring discrimination
January 18, 2017 / 6:17 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. sues Oracle, alleges salary and hiring discrimination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department has sued Oracle America Inc, alleging that the technology company systematically paid its white, male employees more than other workers and discriminated against non-Asian applicants in its recruiting and hiring efforts.

The department, in a statement announcing the lawsuit, said the company was prohibited from any such discriminatory practices given the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives as a contractor with the federal government.

Oracle America is part of Oracle Corp. (Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

