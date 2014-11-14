FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orad Hi-tec Systems says 9-month net profit of $2.3 mln vs net loss of $2.1 mln year ago
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
November 14, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Orad Hi-tec Systems says 9-month net profit of $2.3 mln vs net loss of $2.1 mln year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd :

* Raises revenue and earnings guidance after good third quarter of 2014

* Says FY revenue guidance for 2014 raised to $40-41 million; target operating profit margin of 8-10 pct

* Revenue after nine months in 2014 totalled $30.0 million, up from $23.1 million in prior-year period

* 9-month net profit was $2.3 million after a net loss of $2.1 million after nine months of 2013

* Q3 net profit of $0.8 million also was a marked improvement on net profit of $0.2 million recorded in Q3 of 2013

* Says at $10.5 million, Orad posted highest quarterly revenue in its history; figure represents a 20 percent increase compared to previous year’s figure of $8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.