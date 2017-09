July 10 (Reuters) - Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd : * Says estimates revenue growth of 22% to 26% in FY 2014 * Says expects FY 2014 revenues to be between USD 39.0 mln-USD 40.0 million * Sees operating profits between 6% to 8% of revenues in FY 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage