Togo's Oragroup issues 35 billion CFA francs in commercial debt

ABIDJAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Togo-based African banking group Oragroup is issuing 35 billion CFA francs ($59.97 million) worth of 18-month commercial paper with a 5.75 percent annual interest rate on the West African regional debt market, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A first tranche of 20 billion CFA francs will be issued until Sept. 31 with a second 15 billion CFA franc tranche planned for early next year, said Oragroup, which operates in a dozen West and Central African countries.