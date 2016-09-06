FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Togo's Oragroup issues 35 billion CFA francs in commercial debt
September 6, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Togo's Oragroup issues 35 billion CFA francs in commercial debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Togo-based African banking group Oragroup is issuing 35 billion CFA francs ($59.97 million) worth of 18-month commercial paper with a 5.75 percent annual interest rate on the West African regional debt market, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

A first tranche of 20 billion CFA francs will be issued until Sept. 31 with a second 15 billion CFA franc tranche planned for early next year, said Oragroup, which operates in a dozen West and Central African countries.

$1 = 583.6400 CFA francs Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Aaron Ross

