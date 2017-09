Oct 1 (Reuters) - Oral Hammaslaakarit Oyj

* Says launches its activity in Rovaniemi and Vantaa

* Says buys Hammaslaakarivastaanotto Dentia Oy of Rovaniemi

* Says buys Hammashoito Dentinelli of Vantaa from Eles Timo Oy