Oracle's new software sales edge up 1 percent
June 20, 2013 / 8:11 PM / in 4 years

Oracle's new software sales edge up 1 percent

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp on Thursday reported a 1 percent increase in new software sales and Internet-based software subscriptions to $4 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, at the low end of its own forecasts.

The company, the world’s No. 3 software maker, had forecast a 1 percent to 11 percent rise in new software license and cloud subscription revenue. Investors scrutinize new software sales because they generate high-margin, long-term maintenance contracts and are an important indicator of future profit.

