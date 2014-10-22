FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oramed's oral insulin succeeds in study, shares jump
October 22, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Oramed's oral insulin succeeds in study, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc said its oral insulin capsule appeared to be safe and was well-tolerated by diabetics in a mid-stage trial.

The Israeli biotechnology company’s shares jumped about 10 percent to $8.73 before the bell on Wednesday.

The treatment, ORMD-0801, was being tested in 25 patients with type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes.

It is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin, a hormone needed to allow sugar to enter cells to produce energy.

ORMD-0801 is also being developed for use in type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the disease, where the body does not use insulin properly. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)

