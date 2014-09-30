FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bpifrance to cut stake in Orange SA to 11.6 pct
September 30, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Bpifrance to cut stake in Orange SA to 11.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - French state-owned investment fund Bpifrance said it had launched the sale of about 50 million shares in Orange SA as part of a plan to cut its stake in the telecom company to 11.6 percent.

Proceeds from the sale, which is being conducted through an accelerated private placement to institutional investors, will be used to finance new investments.

The shares represent about 1.9 percent of Orange’s share capital.

They will be priced between 11.60 euros and 11.90 euros each, a source familiar with the matter said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

