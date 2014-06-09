FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Orange shares rise on Deutsche Telekom bid talk -traders
#Hot Stocks
June 9, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Orange shares rise on Deutsche Telekom bid talk -traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds no comment from Orange, updates price)

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Shares in French telecoms company Orange rose to a 2-1/2 year high on Monday, with traders citing talk of a possible bid from German rival Deutsche Telekom.

Orange’s stock closed 1.8 percent higher at 12.81 euros ($17.44) by 1530 GMT, its highest level since December 2011.

An Orange spokesman declined to comment. Deutsche Telekom was not immediately available for comment.

Deutsche Telekom’s chief executive Tim Hoettges told shareholders last month the group was not in any talks about a potential merger. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Harro Ten Wolde in Frankfurt; Editing by Lionel Laurent and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
