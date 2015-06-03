FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mobinil to offer stake on Cairo bourse or to local partner in 2016 -Orange CEO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 3, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Mobinil to offer stake on Cairo bourse or to local partner in 2016 -Orange CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of French telecoms operator Orange said on Wednesday that Egyptian subsidiary Mobinil would offer 10 to 15 percent of its stock on the Cairo bourse or sell a stake to a local partner in 2016.

Stephane Richard also said at a news conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo that Orange would increase its stake in a Moroccan subsidiary to 49 percent from 40 percent, as part of plans to expand in North Africa. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
