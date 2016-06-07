FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No consolidation of French telecoms market in the short term-Orange CEO
June 7, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

No consolidation of French telecoms market in the short term-Orange CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday that he didn't see an opportunity for a consolidation of the French telecoms market in the short term after the failure of the talks with Bouygues Telecom.

"The opportunity can arise of course, but not in the short term," Richard said at the company's shareholders' meeting. "For a country such as France, having four operators isn't a sustainable situation in the long term."

Orange, France's number one telecoms operator, ended negotiations to take over smaller rival Bouygues Telecom in April. The complex deal would have required it to sell some of Bouygues Telecom's assets to rivals Iliad and SFR to ease competition concerns.

Richard added that he didnt' see an opportunity for a merger between big telecoms operators at the European level either, citing regulatory constraints.

"These deals are extremely complex, with many issues to resolve to make them succeed," he said. "The European watchdog isn't very excited by these consolidation movements," he added, referring to EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough)

