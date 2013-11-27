FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange agrees Dominican Republic unit sale to Altice
#Credit Markets
November 27, 2013 / 7:44 AM / 4 years ago

Orange agrees Dominican Republic unit sale to Altice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - France’s Orange said it reached a deal to sell its Dominican Republic business to Luxembourg-based cable and telecommunications company Altice for an enterprise value of $1.435 billion.

The transaction, subject to approval by Dominican Republic authorities, will be submitted to the board of directors of Orange during the week beginning Dec. 9, Orange said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sale of Orange Dominicana, which provides mobile telephone and Internet services to retail and business customers in the Dominican Republic, will increase financial flexibility for the parent company as it looks to cut debt.

Orange Dominicana had 2012 revenue of 451 million euros ($612 million) and 3.4 million subscribers at the end of September 2013. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

