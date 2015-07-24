FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange to open bank in France, CEO tells Le Figaro
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 24, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

Orange to open bank in France, CEO tells Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange will open a bank in France at the beginning of next year with a partner from the banking sector, its chief executive said in an interview with Le Figaro on Friday.

“Orange has the legitimacy to become a bank: it’s got a strong brand, 1,000 selling points and 27 million clients,” CEO Stephane Richard told the French daily.

The former French telecoms monopoly has hired Laurent Paillassot, former general manager of LCL bank, to oversee the project, he added. He did not say who the partner from the banking sector might be.

The group already has a bank in Poland with 100,000 customers, Richard was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.