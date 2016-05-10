Orange CEO says no plans to change stake in Belgian unit

BRUSSELS, May 10 (Reuters) - French telecom group Orange has no plans to change its stake in its Belgian unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Orange has a 52.9 percent stake in Orange Belgium, which used to be called Mobistar.

“We are happy with the situation as it is. We have clear control and have the diversity of other minority investors,” Orange CEO Stephane Richard told a news conference in Brussels to launch the unit under its new name. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)