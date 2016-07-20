Orange Belgium beats Q2 expectations, appoints new CEO

BRUSSELS, July 20 (Reuters) - Belgian telecoms group Orange Belgium on Wednesday reported second-quarter core profit that beat analysts' expectations, as it moved more clients to a monthly contract, and said it was a appointing a new chief executive to replace Jean-Marc Harion, leaving to head up its French parent firm Orange's operations in Egypt.

* Core profit in the second quarter was 91.7 million euros ($101.00 million), above a Reuters consensus of 72.5 million.

* Orange Belgium upgraded its outlook for restated core profit (EBITDA) in 2016 to a range of 285-305 million euros from a range of 270-290 million euros given in April, excluding certain costs.

* The company said its CEO Harion will be replaced by Michael Trabbia, who joined Orange in 2011.

* Orange Belgium had 2.330 million customers on a monthly contract in the second quarter, compared with 2.311 million at the end of the first. Prepaid customers fell to 796,100 from 820,700 in the previous quarter. ($1 = 0.9079 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)