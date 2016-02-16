FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange CEO sees potential Bouygues' stake in 10-15 pct range
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 16, 2016 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Orange CEO sees potential Bouygues' stake in 10-15 pct range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bouygues’ potential stake in French telecoms operator Orange would be around 10 to 15 percent if both groups reach an agreement on the sale of Bouygues’ telecom unit, Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

“This looks like a realistic range,” Richard told journalists at a press conference in Paris following the publication of Orange’s full-year results.

Moving far from a value of 10 billion euros ($11.16 billion) for Bouygues Telecom is “not conceivable,” Richard added. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.