Orange CEO sees potential Bouygues' stake in 10-15 pct range

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bouygues’ potential stake in French telecoms operator Orange would be around 10 to 15 percent if both groups reach an agreement on the sale of Bouygues’ telecom unit, Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

“This looks like a realistic range,” Richard told journalists at a press conference in Paris following the publication of Orange’s full-year results.

Moving far from a value of 10 billion euros ($11.16 billion) for Bouygues Telecom is “not conceivable,” Richard added. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Alister Doyle)