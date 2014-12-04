FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange CEO says expects BT to decide on mobile deal by Christmas
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 4, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Orange CEO says expects BT to decide on mobile deal by Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Orange Chief Executive Stephane Richard said on Thursday he expected BT Group to decide before Christmas on whether to bid for Britain’s largest mobile operator EE or number two 02.

“BT has its own calendar,” Richard said, speaking at a conference on France’s economy and business climate. “You should know more a few days before Christmas.”

EE is jointly owned by Orange and Deutsche Telekom , while 02 is owned by Telefonica.

Richard added that he was confident of a favorable outcome to the review by competition regulators of Orange’s acquisition or Spanish broadband provider Jazztel, despite it going into an in-depth review in Brussels. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Leila Abboud; Editing by Natalie Huet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
