Orange may face antitrust fine of more than 500 mln eur-Le Figaro
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 2, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Orange may face antitrust fine of more than 500 mln eur-Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - France’s competition watchdog could fine telecommunications company Orange more than 500 million euros ($528 million) for abusing a dominant position in the business segment, Le Figaro reported on its website on Wednesday.

The newspaper said without citing its sources the authority could make a decision before Dec. 25.

“The case goes back to April 2008 when (competitor) SFR made complaints about discount practices ... from Orange in France on the market for mobile and fixed-line business communications since 2003,” Le Figaro said.

Spokeswomen for Orange and the competition authority had no comment. $1 = 0.9461 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

