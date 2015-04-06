Hong Kong's PCCW ends alliance talks with France's Dailymotion

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong conglomerate PCCW said on Monday it had ended talks to form an alliance with French telecoms group Orange’s Dailymotion, citing the French government’s desire to see the video-sharing site remain in European hands.

“The French government’s preferred search for a European solution discourages international companies’ participation,” PCCW said in a statement explaining its decision.

Orange has been looking for a partner for over a year to help Dailymotion expand internationally to try to compete with much larger rival Google’s YouTube

The French government, Orange’s biggest shareholder with a 25 percent stake, said on Monday it was never hostile to the talks but had asked Dailymotion to not enter into exclusive discussions with PCCW before contacting all interested parties.

“Orange pursues discussions and works towards submitting to the board in due time solutions that are being considered,” France’s economy ministry said on Monday.

Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said last Thursday that Orange should look at all offers for Dailymotion as France was seeking to promote a strong European digital sector.

In 2013, Orange was in talks to sell all or part of the site to Yahoo but the French government scuppered the deal over concerns about a promising start-up getting snapped up by a U.S. giant.

Dailymotion counts 128 million unique visitors per month compared with 1 billion for Google’s YouTube, and achieves less than 100 million euros ($110 million) in annual sales.