FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange preparing Dominican Republic exit-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Orange preparing Dominican Republic exit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - France’s Orange is considering a sale of its Dominican Republic business in a deal that could fetch up to 900 million euros ($1.17 billion) as it exits non-core markets to pay down debt, seven people with knowledge of the situation said.

Orange is currently in talks with several banks and is expected to appoint a financial adviser to help on the sale in the coming days, said the people who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

A spokesman for Orange declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard; Additional reporting by Leila Abboud in Paris; Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.