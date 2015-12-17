French telco Orange fined 350 mln eur by antitrust body

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The French competition authority said it had fined telecoms operator Orange 350 million euros ($380 million) for abusing its dominant position to hold back competition in the corporate sector since the last decade.

The watchdog said Orange had used unfair mobile loyalty schemes that discouraged clients from using competitors’ services and said it would introduce measures to create more competition for the benefit of business customers.

“Orange has chosen to cooperate with the competition authority: it does not dispute the practices, nor their anti-competitive character, nor the conclusion of the matter,” the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)