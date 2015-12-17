FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French telco Orange fined 350 mln eur by antitrust body
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 17, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

French telco Orange fined 350 mln eur by antitrust body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The French competition authority said it had fined telecoms operator Orange 350 million euros ($380 million) for abusing its dominant position to hold back competition in the corporate sector since the last decade.

The watchdog said Orange had used unfair mobile loyalty schemes that discouraged clients from using competitors’ services and said it would introduce measures to create more competition for the benefit of business customers.

“Orange has chosen to cooperate with the competition authority: it does not dispute the practices, nor their anti-competitive character, nor the conclusion of the matter,” the watchdog said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.