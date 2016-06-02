MOVES-Credit Agricole online bank boss to become CEO of Orange Bank

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Andre Coisne, who has a track record of launching online banks in France, is to become chief executive of Orange Bank, the telecoms group said on Wednesday.

Orange and France's Groupama Banque plan early next year to launch the online bank, which will provide standard banking services, as well as savings, loans and insurance via a mobile app.

"He should join Orange soon," an Orange spokesman said, confirming an earlier report in Challenges magazine. "His candidacy to become chief executive of Orange bank will be proposed during the meeting of the board of directors."

Orange said last year it planned to launch a bank in France, where the online banking market is dominated by Credit Mutuel's Fortuneo, Societe Generale's Boursorama and ING direct .

Coisne is currently head of Credit Agricole's BforBank online bank, which he built from scratch in 2009, having also earlier launched ING direct in France, according to his LinkedIn page. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Coinse would replace Bernard Pouy, who is currently the head of Groupama Banque.

Groupama was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Gwénaëlle Barzic, Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva. Editing by Jane Merriman)