FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU to approve Hutchison's Orange Austria takeover - report
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 21, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

EU to approve Hutchison's Orange Austria takeover - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to approve Hutchison Whampoa’s 1.3 billion euro ($1.7 billion) takeover of Orange Austria, Austrian newspaper Kurier newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kurier said it had seen an EU Commission document showing approval of the deal was a formality after Hutchison 3G Austria agreed to give up spectrum in the event a new operator wanted to enter the market.

Hutchison 3G Austria told Reuters it had not yet heard from the EU about any decision, and confirmed it had agreed to give up frequencies if necessary.

A spokesman for competition policy at the Commission said: “Our investigation is ongoing”.

The EU is due to decide by Dec. 21 whether to approve a takeover which would cut the number of mobile operators in Austria to three by combining the two smallest.

Kurier said the decision was expected by Nov. 27. ($1 = 0.7811 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan in Vienna and Foo Yun Chee in Brussels; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.