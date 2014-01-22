FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange names leads for first hybrid bond
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 22, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

Orange names leads for first hybrid bond

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - French telecoms company Orange, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, has mandated BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs as global coordinators and structuring advisers for the placement of hybrid bonds, expected to be denominated in euro and sterling.

As well as the two global coordinators, Credit Agricole, Citi, HSBC, ING, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale will act as joint bookrunners for the expected euro offering, and Barclays and Santander as joint bookrunners for the sterling tranche.

The company, formerly known as France Telecom, has never issued subordinated debt before. It was last in the senior public bond market in August 2013 with a dual-tranche five and long 10-year bond that printed at mid-swaps plus 60bp and 100bp respectively. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.