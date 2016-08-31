FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Orange says in talks with Iran's MCI on potential cooperation
August 31, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

France's Orange says in talks with Iran's MCI on potential cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange is in negotiations with Mobile Telecommunication Company of Iran, the country’s largest mobile operator, “regarding a number of areas of potential cooperation and business topics,” a spokesman said.

“We anticipate that these discussions will be concluded within a few months,” the spokesman said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“Like many other international operators, Orange has been considering opportunities in the Iranian market subsequent to the implementation of the JCPOA,” the spokesman added, referring to a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

“We are conducting feasibility studies to understand and assess what is possible in this complex environment, particularly with regards to certain economic sanctions that continue to apply to Iran,” the statement said. (Reporting by Juliette Rouillon and Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Dalgleish)

