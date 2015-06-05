FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says opposes boycott of Israel
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 5, 2015 / 8:38 AM / 2 years ago

France says opposes boycott of Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 5 (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius sought to calm a row with Israel on Friday, saying France opposed any boycott of the Jewish state but stressing telecom firm Orange, which plans to end its licence deal there, was free to define its own policy.

“While it is up to the president of the Orange group to define the commercial strategy of its company, France is firmly opposed to any boycott of Israel,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Ingrid Melander)

