June 4, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

France's Orange says plans to end brand licensing deal in Israel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange said on Thursday it planned to end its brand licensing deal with the Israeli firm Partner Communications, a day after comments by its chief executive drew criticism from the Israeli government.

“In line with its brand policy, Orange does not want to keep its brand presence in countries where it is not an operator. Within this framework, and while strictly respecting existing accords, Orange would like to put an end to this brand licencing,” it said in a statement.

Chief Executive Stephane Richard said in Cairo on Wednesday he wanted to end the agreement, even though there was a huge risk of financial penalties from doing so, and that the decision was in part due to the firm’s relations with Arab countries. Orange said his comments were taken out of context.

Deputy Israeli Foreign Minister Tzippi Hotovely sent a letter to Richard on Thursday asking him to clarify his position and to refrain from “being party to the industry of lies which unfairly targets Israel,” the letter sent to Reuters by the embassy read. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)

