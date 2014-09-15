FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Jazztel says Orange will launch offer for 100 pct of its shares
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 15, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Jazztel says Orange will launch offer for 100 pct of its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s Jazztel on Monday said its main shareholder, Leopoldo Fernandez Pujals, had reached a deal with France’s Orange so that the French group would launch an offer for 100 percent of the Spanish telecoms firm’s shares.

In a notice to Spain’s stock market regulator, Jazztel said the offer would be launched at 13 euros per share, paid in cash, and would be subject to receiving the backing of at least 50.01 percent of the rest of shareholders. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.