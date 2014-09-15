FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange nears deal to buy Spanish fixed operator Jazztel-source
September 15, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Orange nears deal to buy Spanish fixed operator Jazztel-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France’s Orange is close to an agreement to buy Spanish fixed operator Jazztel in an effort to bolster its mobile operation in the country, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Consolidation has been brewing in Spain for months, and Orange had already said it would look at opportunities to grow its business there, where it trails leader Telefonica and Vodafone.

“They have reached a deal more or less,” the person said on condition of anonymity.

“Jazztel is the last independent fixed operator in the country. A deal would allow Orange to sell fixed-mobile packages and better compete with Vodafone after its buy of cable operator Ono.”

Orange and Jazztel declined to comment.

Jazztel shares rose 12 percent before being suspended by Spain’s market regulator, giving the group a market capitalisation of 3.09 billion euros ($4 billion) at the close on Monday. (1 US dollar = 0.7727 euro) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

