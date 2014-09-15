FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange says to make 3.4 billion euro Jazztel buyout bid
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

Orange says to make 3.4 billion euro Jazztel buyout bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France’s Orange said on Monday that it would make an offer for 100 pct of Spanish fixed-line operator Jazztel, valuing the company at 3.4 billion euros ($4.39 billion), in a bid to widen its footprint in Spain.

Orange will offer Jazztel shareholders 13 euros per share in cash, which Orange estimates is a 34 percent premium to Jazztel’s average closing price in the last 30 days.

Orange said in a statement that it expects to generate 1.3 billion euros in cost savings by merging with Jazztel, mostly through network efficiencies.

Orange said the deal would be financed through a combination of hybrid bonds and a capital increase of up to 2 billion euros. (Reporting By Leila Abboud; Editing by David Gregorio)

