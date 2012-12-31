FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange juice sinks over 6 pct on long liquidation
December 31, 2012 / 4:40 PM / 5 years ago

Orange juice sinks over 6 pct on long liquidation

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - New York orange juice futures sank more than 6 percent on Monday to six-week lows as investors liquidated long positions even as merchants continued to worry about the impact of greening disease on crops in citrus-rich Florida.

At 11:27 a.m. EDT (1627 GMT), the most-active March frozen concentrated orange juice on ICE Futures U.S. were down 6.32 percent at $1.185 per lb in thin volumes. The market was on track to be the second-weakest performer in 2012 among the 19 commodities tracked by the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; editing by John Wallace)

