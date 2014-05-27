Orange names French treasury chief as chief financial officer

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - France’s state-backed telecom group Orange named Ramon Fernandez, who now serves as the country’s Treasury chief, as its next chief financial officer effective in September.

The appointment is part of a reshuffle of the management ranks of Europe’s fourth-largest telecom group by sales by Chief Executive Stephane Richard. His second three-year term at the helm of Orange was expected to be approved at an annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Nick Vinocur)