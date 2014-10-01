FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Orange to market Netflix in November - CEO
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

France's Orange to market Netflix in November - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - France’s biggest telecom operator Orange has reached an agreement with Netflix to offer the video streaming service on its set-top boxes from November, its chief executive Stephane Richard told Le Monde newspaper on Wednesday.

Smaller rival Bouygues Telecom was the first operator in the country to announce last month that it would market the service, also in November.

“Negotiations were tough but have come to a close,” Orange’s Richard was quoted as saying on Le Monde’s website, without giving further details of the deal.

California-based Netflix launched its service in France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium and Luxembourg last month.

A distribution agreement with Orange, which has over 10 million broadband subscribers, could substantially boost Netflix’s rollout in France, where many households watch television via their telecom operator’s set-top box. ($1 = 0.7927 euro) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Natalie Huet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
