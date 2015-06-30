FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange, Partner Communications sign deal to end brand agreement
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 30, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Orange, Partner Communications sign deal to end brand agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange said it had signed a agreement with Partner Communications that gave both companies the right to terminate their Orange brand license agreement.

Israel protested to France after Orange’s Chief Executive Stephane Richard said earlier this month that he would terminate the licensing arrangement with the Israeli company “tomorrow morning” if the contracts allowed. Orange is 25 percent owned by the French government.

Under the new deal, if Partner does not exercise its right to terminate the brand agreement within 12 months, either Partner or Orange could terminate it during the following 12 months, Orange said in a statement.

Orange said it had agreed to pay Partner 40 million euros ($44.7 million) while a market study is carried on Partner’s position and an additional 50 million could be paid out should the agreement be terminated with 24 months.

$1 = 0.8940 euros Reporting by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.