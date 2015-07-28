FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange will keep debt under control after EE sale - CFO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 28, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Orange will keep debt under control after EE sale - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - Orange said it plans to bring its key leverage ratio back down to around two times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) next year by using proceeds of the sale of its British mobile unit EE.

Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said on an analyst call after second-quarter results on Tuesday that the company would finish the year at roughly 2.2 times net debt to EBITDA because of the Jazztel acquisition in Spain.

“Our expectation is to go back to ratio of 2 during the course of 2016 after the sale of EE and including the potential acquisition of Bharti assets in Africa,” he said, referring to ongoing talks with the Indian carrier over buying four operations there. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Geert De Clercq)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.