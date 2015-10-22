UPDATE 2-Orange raises annual profit target as recovery takes hold

* Shares rise 4 pct

* Network investments help attract customers

* New core profit goal of 12.3 bln euros or more (Adds shares, explanation for guidance increase, analyst comment)

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Orange raised its profit target for the year after reporting higher third-quarter sales and core profit for the first time since 2009, helped by stronger results in its main market France.

The results provide more evidence that Orange is bouncing back after a fierce price war that began in 2012 when low-cost operator Iliad entered the French mobile market.

Orange has been increasing spending to build faster mobile and broadband networks and has positioned itself as the premium provider in France, charging higher prices on the back of having the largest 4G mobile network. It is also laying high-speed fibre lines to homes.

“This validates our strategy of differentiating ourselves based on quality of service and networks,” Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said.

The company said recent acquisitions in Spain and Morocco had helped towards boosting the full-year target.

“We see the results as positive vs expectations,” Citi analysts said in a note.

The Citi analysts said for the third quarter, Orange had reported organic revenue growth of plus 0.5 percent year on year, including Jazztel in Spain and Meditel in Morocco and that this was the first quarter with positive top line growth since the first quarter of 2009.

Europe’s fourth-largest operator by sales said restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) would reach at least 12.3 billion euros this year, compared with an earlier goal of 11.9 to 12.1 billion euros.

Its shares rose 4 percent to 14.96 euros at 0945 GMT, making Orange the biggest riser on the French blue-chip index.

Like other former state-owned monopolies such as Spain’s Telefonica, Orange is clawing its way back to revenue growth as the pain of regulatory changes to mobile call termination fees and roaming charges fade and competition in some markets abates.

Telecoms industry analysts have predicted Europe’s telecom sector could return to overall growth next year after years of declines. Credit rating agency Moody’s recently changed its outlook for the sector to stable from negative, forecasting revenue growth of 1 to 2 percent in the next 12 to 18 months in “improved overall operating environment.”

Orange’s capital spending was up 6.9 pct in the first nine months to 4.24 billion euros, giving a capex to sales ratio of 14.2 percent compared with 13.3 percent in the same period a year earlier.

Orange’s shares are up 1.7 percent this year compared to 4.9 percent for the European telecoms index. They are trading at a discount to peers because of concerns about continued competitive pressures in the French market.

Analysts’ views on Orange have not shifted in the past month, according to Reuters data, with 14 of them rating the stock a strong “buy” or “buy,” 12 at “hold” and two at “sell.” ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Additional reporting by Joseph Sotinel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Merriman)