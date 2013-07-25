Orange EBITDA falls in line with forecasts

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Orange posted an 8.4 percent drop in second-quarter operating profit that matched analysts’ forecasts as cost cuts blunted falling sales in its home market of France caused by a low-cost mobile rival.

Europe’s fourth-biggest telecom operator by sales also disclosed that it faced 2.14 billion euro ($2.83 billion) payment to tax authorities in September as a result of an ongoing legal cas that it said it would soon appeal.

Second-quarter sales fell 4.8 percent on a comparable basis to 10.32 billion euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 8.4 percent to 3.29 billion euros.

Analysts were expecting sales of 10.33 billion euros and (EBITDA) of 3.29 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll of 8 analysts.

The group also confirmed its annual dividend and operating cash flow targets. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)