#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 17, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Orange pledges to hold 2015 dividend stable after in-line results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - France’s biggest telecom operator Orange posted in-line revenue and operating profit for last year as continued cost-cutting helped it maintain profitability despite sales shrinking across its major markets amid tough competition.

Europe’s fifth-largest telecom operator by market valuation also said it would pay 0.60 cents per share in dividend for 2014, and the same level for 2015.

Annual revenue fell 2.5 percent to 39.45 billion euros ($44.80 billion), compared to consensus of 39.27 billion euros. Restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 12.19 billion euros, compared to consensus for 12.11 billion euro.

It also predicted that restated EBITDA would fall slightly this year to between 11.9 and 12.1 billion euros, although it pledged to continue to focus on cost-cutting on everything from staff to marketing costs to compensate.

The former state-owned monopoly trimmed operating costs by 707 million euros last year. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Mark John)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
