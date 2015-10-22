FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orange raises annual profit target as recovery takes hold
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 22, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Orange raises annual profit target as recovery takes hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Orange posted higher third-quarter sales and core profit for the first time since 2009 helped by stronger results in its key market of France, prompting it to raise its annual profit target on Thursday.

Europe’s fourth-largest telecom operator by sales said restated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would reach at least 12.3 billion euros ($13.9 billion) this year, compared with an earlier goal of 11.9 to 12.1 billion.

Quarterly sales rose 0.5 percent on a comparable basis to 10.28 billion euros, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 10.22 billion, according to a company-provided consensus.

Restated EBITDA rose 1.1 percent on a comparable basis to 3.56 billion euros, compared with the average estimate of 3.56 billion. ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.