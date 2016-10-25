FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange Q3 restated core profit rises with strong Spanish sales
October 25, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in 10 months

Orange Q3 restated core profit rises with strong Spanish sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange reported a quarterly core operating profit that beat expectactions on Tuesday, as strong sales growth in Spain offset declining revenue at home, where fierce competition in the mobile market continued to trim margins.

Third-quarter restated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 1.6 percent on a comparable basis to 3.60 billion euros ($3.92 billion), slightly above a Reuters poll of 3.58 billion euros.

Revenue over the period rose 0.8 percent to 10.32 billion euros, above a Reuters poll of 10.25 billion euros. Orange confirmed its full-year guidance for 2016. ($1 = 0.9193 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Michel Rose)

